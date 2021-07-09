US Responding To Request From Haiti Police For Help Probing Assassination - State Dept.
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States is in the process of responding to a request from Haiti's national police for help in probing the assassination of late President Jovenel Moise, State Department Press Secretary Ned price told reporters on Thursday.
"We are aware of the Haitian National police's request for investigative assistance and the United States is responding," Price said.