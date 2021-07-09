UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Responding To Request From Haiti Police For Help Probing Assassination - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Responding to Request from Haiti Police for Help Probing Assassination - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States is in the process of responding to a request from Haiti's national police for help in probing the assassination of late President Jovenel Moise, State Department Press Secretary Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"We are aware of the Haitian National police's request for investigative assistance and the United States is responding," Price said.

Related Topics

Police Price United States Haiti From

Recent Stories

UN Envoy Says Haiti Facing 'Very Serious' Situatio ..

5 minutes ago

Romanian President Agrees to Fire Finance Minister ..

5 minutes ago

'The World in Faces' Exhibition of Russian Photogr ..

5 minutes ago

China makes notable progress on biodiversity conse ..

54 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz brushes aside opposition's impression of ..

54 minutes ago

NATO Sees Russian Jet Incident in Baltic Sea as Pr ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.