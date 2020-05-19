US Responds to Calls on Lifting Unilateral Sanctions at World Health Assembly

The United States has continued to offer humanitarian assistance to the countries that have called for lifting of unilateral sanctions, a US delegate said Tuesday after several countries issued the call at the World Health Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States has continued to offer humanitarian assistance to the countries that have called for lifting of unilateral sanctions, a US delegate said Tuesday after several countries issued the call at the World Health Assembly.

"In reaction to the unhelpful explanation of positions, delivered by Iran, Syria and Cuba, which were far from the spirit of solidarity, the United States will exercise its right to reply. The United States has continued to offer humanitarian assistance to the Iranian, Syrian and many other people, including Cubans to help address the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States maintains broad authorization that allows for the sale of food, agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices by US persons or from the United States to Iran, Syria and many other places. Similar exceptions apply for foreign persons providing aid," the delegate said.

The US official argued that the sanctions were not an obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid as the goods needed to resolve the crisis were not and would not be sanctioned.

In addition, the United States reiterated that it would like Taiwan to join the WHA as an observer.