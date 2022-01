The US response to Russia's security proposals takes into account Moscow's concerns and contains counter-proposals on military drills and missile deployment in Europe, Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The US response to Russia's security proposals takes into account Moscow's concerns and contains counter-proposals on military drills and missile deployment in Europe, Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday.

"We've addressed a possibility of reciprocal transparency measures with the Russian government, including on offensive weapons and systems in Ukraine as well as measures to increase confidence regarding military exercises in Europe," Sullivan told an online briefing.

According to Sullivan, these ideas "have a potential to enhance our security and of our allies" and address Russia's concerns.