US Response Should Be Analyzed, No Need to Rush With Conclusions - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States' response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees needs to be analyzed, there is no need to rush with conclusions, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.

"We, I repeat once again, will not rush into assessments, it takes time to analyze and, in the end, for our president to formulate the appropriate position," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will not delay its reaction to the US response, but it should not be expected right away or the next day, he added.