MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Washington's response to key issues of Moscow's proposals on security guarantees is negative.

"They sent us answers - the answer of the United States and the answer of NATO. We carefully studied them together with our colleagues in an interagency format. We are primarily interested in the answer of the United States, because everyone understands who plays the main role in resolving these issues in the Western camp," Lavrov said, adding that Russia is "not satisfied" by the fact that the US response to key issues was negative.

According to Lavrov, NATO wants to determine the development of the situation on the European continent on its own.

The minister also said that Moscow's letters on the principle of indivisible security were ignored by Western states, and Russia only received a collective response from the EU and NATO.