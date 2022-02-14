UrduPoint.com

US Response To Key Issues Of Russia's Security Proposals Negative - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:04 PM

US Response to Key Issues of Russia's Security Proposals Negative - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Washington's response to key issues of Moscow's proposals on security guarantees is negative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Washington's response to key issues of Moscow's proposals on security guarantees is negative.

"They sent us answers - the answer of the United States and the answer of NATO. We carefully studied them together with our colleagues in an interagency format. We are primarily interested in the answer of the United States, because everyone understands who plays the main role in resolving these issues in the Western camp," Lavrov said, adding that Russia is "not satisfied" by the fact that the US response to key issues was negative.

According to Lavrov, NATO wants to determine the development of the situation on the European continent on its own.

The minister also said that Moscow's letters on the principle of indivisible security were ignored by Western states, and Russia only received a collective response from the EU and NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

2 seconds ago
 Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on acquitta ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of ex-DG NAB

2 minutes ago
 Govt. promoting quality education for sustainable ..

Govt. promoting quality education for sustainable economic development, prosperi ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Discusses Security Guarantees With Lavrov

Putin Discusses Security Guarantees With Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Germany Deploying Additional NATO Forces to Lithua ..

Germany Deploying Additional NATO Forces to Lithuania This Week - Vilnius

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>