(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States has created a situation where countries throughout the world are searching for alternatives to the US dollar, Aleksei Mozhin, Executive Director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Sputnik.

"The Americans themselves have created a situation where the search for alternatives to the Dollar has inevitably started. And now we see how it's happening," Mozhin said.

The Russian representative pointed out that other national currencies are increasingly used worldwide, primarily the Chinese yuan.

"We see that Iranians, Brazilians, and Saudis are already switching to trade in Yuan not only with China, but also with third party countries," Mozhin told Sputnik.