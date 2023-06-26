Open Menu

US Responsible For Current Search For Dollar Alternatives - Russia's Representative At IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:10 AM

US Responsible for Current Search for Dollar Alternatives - Russia's Representative at IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States has created a situation where countries throughout the world are searching for alternatives to the US dollar, Aleksei Mozhin, Executive Director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Sputnik.

"The Americans themselves have created a situation where the search for alternatives to the Dollar has inevitably started. And now we see how it's happening," Mozhin said.

The Russian representative pointed out that other national currencies are increasingly used worldwide, primarily the Chinese yuan.

"We see that Iranians, Brazilians, and Saudis are already switching to trade in Yuan not only with China, but also with third party countries," Mozhin told Sputnik.

Related Topics

IMF World Dollar Russia China United States

Recent Stories

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

4 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

6 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

9 hours ago
Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

9 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

9 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

12 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

12 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

12 hours ago

More Stories From World