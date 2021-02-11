UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Responsibly Complies With New Start - Russia's Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

US Responsibly Complies With New Start - Russia's Ryabkov

The United States is duly complying with the extended New START treaty, but there is still an issue with records of ballistic missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United States is duly complying with the extended New START treaty, but there is still an issue with records of ballistic missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"For example, when it comes to the New START treaty, we can see that Washington is fairly responsible regarding its compliance, except the well-known issues with listing of some of the reworked missiles. We have mentioned it and will keep talking about it because the treaty has been extended," Ryabkov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully tests Babur Cruise Missile: ..

12 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,734 new COVID-19 cases

15 seconds ago

UK Health Minister Says Gov't Doing Everything to ..

18 seconds ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian President ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Contacts With ..

19 seconds ago

Bangladesh seamers reduce West Indies to 146-4

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.