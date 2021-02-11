The United States is duly complying with the extended New START treaty, but there is still an issue with records of ballistic missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United States is duly complying with the extended New START treaty, but there is still an issue with records of ballistic missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"For example, when it comes to the New START treaty, we can see that Washington is fairly responsible regarding its compliance, except the well-known issues with listing of some of the reworked missiles. We have mentioned it and will keep talking about it because the treaty has been extended," Ryabkov told a press conference.