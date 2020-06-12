US Restarts Limited Passport Services as Part of COVID-19 Recovery Plan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The US State Department is restarting limited passport services after being on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch said on Friday.

"As of yesterday, 11 passport agencies and centers around the country have entered Phase One of our resumption plan," Risch told reporters.

Passport officers are currently operating based on local conditions and guidelines of their states, while doing everything possible to return to the normal process as quick as possible, he added.

Risch noted that Federal authorities are now processing about 1.5 million passport applications. They plan to issue about 200,000 applications per week, he said.

Explaining why US passport services could not work during the pandemic, Risch said specialists must insure the security of private information, which is not easy to do remotely. They can only do that at secure government facilities, he said.