US Restores Humanitarian Assistance to Northern Yemen - Special Envoy

The United States has resumed humanitarian aid deliveries to territories controlled by the Houthi rebels in the north of Yemen, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday

"Just today, the US restored humanitarian assistance, funding to the North Yemen," Lenderking said during a virtual briefing.

The US government has said that assistance to north Yemen was scaled down last April because of interference by the Houthis.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. The conflict peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action in support of the government.

The United Nations considers the situation in Yemen to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.