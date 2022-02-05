UrduPoint.com

US Restores Iran Sanctions Waiver So Others Can Join Non-Proliferation Effort - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Restores Iran Sanctions Waiver so Others Can Join Non-Proliferation Effort - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Biden administration restored a sanctions waiver for Iran that will enable third-party participation in nuclear non-proliferation and safety projects, a senior State Department official told Sputnik.

"We decided to restore a sanctions waiver to enable third party participation in nuclear non-proliferation and safety projects in Iran due to growing non-proliferation concerns, in particular with respect to increasing stockpiles of enriched uranium in Iran," the official said on Friday.

