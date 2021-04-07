US Restoring Aid to Palestinians With $235Mln for UN Refugee Agency, Development - Blinken

The US is planning to resume financial assistance to the Palestinian people with a $235 million package that includes funding for development in the West Bank and Gaza along with assistance for the UN refugee agency and peacebuilding programs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US is planning to resume financial assistance to the Palestinian people with a $235 million package that includes funding for development in the West Bank and Gaza along with assistance for the UN refugee agency and peacebuilding programs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We [United States] plan to restart US economic, development, and humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. This includes $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN Relief and Works Agency," Blinken said.