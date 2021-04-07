UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Restoring Aid To Palestinians With $235Mln For UN Refugee Agency, Development - Blinken

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:26 PM

US Restoring Aid to Palestinians With $235Mln for UN Refugee Agency, Development - Blinken

The US is planning to resume financial assistance to the Palestinian people with a $235 million package that includes funding for development in the West Bank and Gaza along with assistance for the UN refugee agency and peacebuilding programs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US is planning to resume financial assistance to the Palestinian people with a $235 million package that includes funding for development in the West Bank and Gaza along with assistance for the UN refugee agency and peacebuilding programs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We [United States] plan to restart US economic, development, and humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. This includes $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN Relief and Works Agency," Blinken said.

Related Topics

United Nations Gaza Bank Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

3 minutes ago

FBR, provincial revenue authorities sign MoU for s ..

3 minutes ago

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

45 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

45 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.