US Restrains Over $500Mln in Assets of Russian Businesspeople - Justice Sept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States has blocked $500 million worth of assets of Russian business elites since Moscow began its special military operation in Ukraine, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Friday.

"We have restrained over $500 million in assets of Russian oligarchs and others who prop up the Russian regime and have evaded U.S. economic countermeasures," Monaco said at a G7 justice ministers' meeting.

The US has also indicted over 30 individuals for sanctions evasion, export control violations, money laundering, and other crimes, she added.

"And, with the help of our international partners, arrests have been made in over half a dozen countries, with a view towards extradition to the United States," she said.

Monaco also pointed out the need to combat corruption in Ukraine, which she described as the internal enemy of the country.

"We enthusiastically embrace the decision of the G7 to aid Ukraine's commitment to fight the internal enemy of corruption," she said.

Monaco announced that last month the Department of Justice sent its veteran Federal prosecutor, Jared Kimball, to Kiev to work on the rule of law and anti-corruption capacity building.