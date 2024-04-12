US Restricts Diplomats' Movements In Israel On Security Fears
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 10:31 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The United States on Thursday restricted movements of its diplomats in Israel over security fears, the embassy said, as concerns mount of Iranian retaliation over an Israeli strike.
"Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel" outside the Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheeva areas "until further notice," an embassy notice said.
"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events," it said.
The US embassy did not state the cause for new alarm, which comes more than six months into Israel's war with Hamas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
DeChambeau seizes command with 65 at Masters as rivals falter7 minutes ago
-
No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership7 minutes ago
-
DeChambeau leads Scheffler by one at Masters as ill winds swirl7 minutes ago
-
Paris Olympics anti-drone system fails to convince as clock ticks8 minutes ago
-
DeChambeau fires 65 to lead Scheffler by one at Masters8 minutes ago
-
Bumrah 5-21 wrecks RCB before SKY seals easy Mumbai IPL win28 minutes ago
-
Djokovic, Sinner into Monte Carlo quarters as Medvedev rages28 minutes ago
-
Putin says Ukraine energy strikes to demilitarise country28 minutes ago
-
O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dead at 7628 minutes ago
-
UN warns Haiti food stocks could be drained within weeks28 minutes ago
-
DeChambeau grabs early Masters lead as Scheffler, McIlroy chase history38 minutes ago
-
Mali extends crackdown to ban media coverage of political parties38 minutes ago