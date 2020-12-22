US Restricts Export With 103 Russian, Chinese Entities Over Military Ties - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United States has designated 45 Russian and 58 Chinese companies as foreign entities with military ties, restricting export, reexport and transfers with them, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Monday.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will amend the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding a new 'Military End User' (MEU) List, as well as the first tranche of 103 entities, which includes 58 Chinese and 45 Russian companies," the release said.

The Russian entities include the Administration of the President of Russia, Ministry of Defence, Foreign Intelligence Service as well as Progress Rocket and Space Centre, Rosoboronexport, Rostec, Sukhoi, Tupolev, United Aircraft Corporation, Admiralty Shipyard, among others.