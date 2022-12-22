UrduPoint.com

US Restricts Exports To Russia's Wagner Group As Military End User - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Restricts Exports to Russia's Wagner Group as Military End User - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The US government's multi-agency End-User Review Committee (ERC) is designating Russia's private military company Wagner Group as a military end user and is imposing export restrictions on the entity, the Commerce Department said in a notice.

"The agencies represented on the ERC determined to modify Private Military Company 'Wagner' on the Entity List, under the destination of Russia," the Commerce Department said in the notice on Wednesday.

Wagner was determined by the ERC to be a Russian military end user, according to the notice. Listed entities, which are believed to pose a threat to US national security or foreign policy interests, are subject to additional export restrictions.

Licenses for Wagner will now be reviewed under a policy of denial for all items apart from food and medicine, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the notice said.

