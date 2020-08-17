UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Restricts Huawei's Access To Technology, Blacklists 38 Of Its Affiliates - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:46 PM

US Restricts Huawei's Access to Technology, Blacklists 38 of Its Affiliates - Pompeo

The US Commerce Department has further tightened restrictions on Huawei's access to American technology while also adding over three dozen of the company's affiliates in 21 countries to the its economic blacklist, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The US Commerce Department has further tightened restrictions on Huawei's access to American technology while also adding over three dozen of the company's affiliates in 21 countries to the its economic blacklist, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department of State strongly supports the Commerce Department's expansion today of its Foreign Direct Product Rule, which will prevent Huawei from circumventing US law through alternative chip production and provision of off-the-shelf (OTS) chips produced with tools acquired from the United States," Pompeo said.

The Commerce Department in a separate statement said it added 38 new Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to its Entity List, "because they present a significant risk of acting on Huawei's behalf contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

Related Topics

Technology Company United States Commerce From Mike Pompeo Huawei

Recent Stories

NATO Does Not Threaten Belarus, Supports Its Indep ..

15 minutes ago

US Sanctions on 4 Ugandans Over Adoption Scam - Tr ..

15 minutes ago

Yale University Medical School Launches Phase 3 Tr ..

17 minutes ago

Number of Belarusians in Hospital After Protests C ..

17 minutes ago

Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could b ..

17 minutes ago

Gap analysis report launched to identify legislati ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.