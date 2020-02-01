UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Restricts Immigration From Kyrgyzstan, Five Other Countries - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Restricts Immigration from Kyrgyzstan, Five Other Countries - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United States imposed immigration restrictions on citizens of six countries including the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, following the recommendations provided by Members of his Cabinet and his advisers, President Donald J. Trump has issued a proclamation... suspending the overseas issuance of immigrant visas for certain nationals of Burma (Myanmar), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Nigeria; and suspending participation in the 'visa Lottery' for certain nationals of Sudan and Tanzania," the statement said on Friday.

The new restrictions will not apply to tourist, business, or other non-immigrant travel. The White House said that it would work with the affected countries to bring them into compliance with US security standards.

With regard to Kyrgyzstan, US authorities specified that the country didn't issue electronic passports or adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information.

The White House said that it was also maintaining entry restrictions previously imposed on certain nationals of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia.

Related Topics

Somalia Syria Business Iran Burma White House Yemen Trump Eritrea Myanmar Tanzania United States Sudan North Korea Kyrgyzstan Libya Venezuela Visa Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

3 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.