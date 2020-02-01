US Restricts Immigration from Kyrgyzstan, Five Other Countries - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United States imposed immigration restrictions on citizens of six countries including the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, following the recommendations provided by Members of his Cabinet and his advisers, President Donald J. Trump has issued a proclamation... suspending the overseas issuance of immigrant visas for certain nationals of Burma (Myanmar), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Nigeria; and suspending participation in the 'visa Lottery' for certain nationals of Sudan and Tanzania," the statement said on Friday.

The new restrictions will not apply to tourist, business, or other non-immigrant travel. The White House said that it would work with the affected countries to bring them into compliance with US security standards.

With regard to Kyrgyzstan, US authorities specified that the country didn't issue electronic passports or adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information.

The White House said that it was also maintaining entry restrictions previously imposed on certain nationals of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia.