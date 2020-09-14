UrduPoint.com
US Restricts Visas For Nigerian Officials Who Undermined Local Elections - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Restricts Visas for Nigerian Officials Who Undermined Local Elections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The US government imposed restrictions on Nigerian officials for alleged acts of violence and intimidation that marred elections in two states, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections," the release said.

The release did not name the sanctioned officials but said they had "so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles," the release added.

The penalties reflect a US commitment to help the Nigerian government follow through on a commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights, according to the release.

