US Restricts Visas for Pregnant Women to Curb 'Birth Tourism' - State Dept.

The United States on Thursday announced that it would begin denying visas to pregnant women who intend to travel to the country to give birth to a citizen child, the State Department said in a notice due to be published in the Federal Register on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The United States on Thursday announced that it would begin denying visas to pregnant women who intend to travel to the country to give birth to a citizen child, the State Department said in a notice due to be published in the Federal Register on Friday.

"The Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs ("Department"), is amending its regulation governing the issuance of visas in the "B" nonimmigrant classification for temporary visitors for pleasure," the notice said. "This rule establishes that travel to the United States with the Primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the United States is an impermissible basis for the issuance of a B nonimmigrant visa. Consequently, a consular officer shall deny a B nonimmigrant visa to an alien who he or she has reason to believe intends to travel for this primary purpose."