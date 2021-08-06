UrduPoint.com

US Restricts Visas Of 50 Nicaraguans Linked To Ortega-Murillo Government - State Dept.

US Restricts Visas of 50 Nicaraguans Linked to Ortega-Murillo Government - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 50 Nicaraguans linked to the government of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan National Assembly representatives and Nicaraguan prosecutors and judges. As these actions demonstrate, the United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime's attacks on democratic institutions," Price said in a statement.

