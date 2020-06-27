US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Undermining' Hong Kong Autonomy - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials for allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, as guaranteed in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, or undermining human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong," Pompeo said in the statement.