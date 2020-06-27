UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Restricts Visas Of Chinese Officials For 'Undermining' Hong Kong Autonomy - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:55 AM

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Undermining' Hong Kong Autonomy - Pompeo

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials for allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials for allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, as guaranteed in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, or undermining human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong," Pompeo said in the statement.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong United States Visa Competition Commission Of Pakistan Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

6 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

6 minutes ago

'No compromise' on rights of KP province: Shoukat

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.