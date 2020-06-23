US Restricts Work Permits for Illegal Aliens Seeking Asylum - Immigration Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Migrants who enter the US illegally seeking political asylum will have to wait a full year before applying for permits to work in the United States, more than doubling the present window of 150 days, according to new regulations announced by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

"The rule defines new bars and denials for employment authorization, such as for certain criminal behavior; extends the wait time before an asylum applicant can apply for employment authorization from 150 days to 365 Calendar days; limits the employment authorization validity period to a maximum of two years; and automatically terminates employment authorization when an applicant's asylum denial is administratively final," a USCIS press release said on Monday.

The rule, to be formally published in the Federal Register on Friday, takes effect August 25 and does not alter asylum eligibility criteria, the release said.

The new regulations mark the latest in a series of Trump administration moves to halt waves of Central American migrants who cross the southwestern US border in record numbers in 2019, often in organized caravans featuring families with children.

Earlier efforts to halt the influx, which peaked at a rate of more than 1 million a year, included a "Zero-Tolerance" initiative that led to the separation of children from families, a "Remain-in-Mexico" rule that sent Central American asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for their asylum applications to be heard in US court and a ban on asylum seekers who crossed through a third country to reach the United States.

In March, the Trump administration announced it would block all asylum seekers from entering the United States, citing the novel coronavrus pandemic.