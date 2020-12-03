UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Restructures Atlantic Fleet To Counter Russia Off East Coast - Navy Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Restructures Atlantic Fleet to Counter Russia Off East Coast - Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The US Navy has reactivated the Atlantic Ocean fleet command to counter alleged Russian ventures near America's eastern shores, Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite said at a senate hearing on Wednesday.

"Fleet Forces Command will [become] the US Atlantic Fleet," Braithwaite told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The current 2nd and 4th Fleets will be directed through the Atlantic Fleet Command, he added.

Braithwaite said the change was being made to "confront" the Russian Navy as it had been been deploying closer to the US eastern coast.

Earlier this year, US Navy Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said the US eastern coast is no longer safe amid Russian submarine activity in the Atlantic. Lewis said a Russian intelligence vessel was detected off the East Coast of the United States in late 2019.

US officials, despite these concerns, have said Russian ships operate lawfully and have not entered US territorial waters.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Russia United States 2019

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

2 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

39 minutes ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

34 minutes ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.