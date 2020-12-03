US Restructures Atlantic Fleet to Counter Russia Off East Coast - Navy Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The US Navy has reactivated the Atlantic Ocean fleet command to counter alleged Russian ventures near America's eastern shores, Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite said at a senate hearing on Wednesday.

"Fleet Forces Command will [become] the US Atlantic Fleet," Braithwaite told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The current 2nd and 4th Fleets will be directed through the Atlantic Fleet Command, he added.

Braithwaite said the change was being made to "confront" the Russian Navy as it had been been deploying closer to the US eastern coast.

Earlier this year, US Navy Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said the US eastern coast is no longer safe amid Russian submarine activity in the Atlantic. Lewis said a Russian intelligence vessel was detected off the East Coast of the United States in late 2019.

US officials, despite these concerns, have said Russian ships operate lawfully and have not entered US territorial waters.