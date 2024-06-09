US Resumes Aid Deliveries To Gaza From Temporary Pier: CENTCOM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The United States has resumed aid deliveries to Gaza from a temporary pier, the country's military said Saturday, after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port.
"Today at approximately 10:30 am (Gaza time) US Central Command (USCENTCOM) began delivery of humanitarian assistance ashore in Gaza. Today, a total of approximately 492 metric tons (1.1 million pounds) of much needed humanitarian assistance was delivered to the people of Gaza," CENTCOM said on social media platform X.
Gaza has been devastated by Israeli operations against Palestinian militant group Hamas now entering their ninth month, uprooting the coastal territory's population and leaving them in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
More than two million Pounds of humanitarian aid were delivered via the pier last month, but it was damaged by high seas around a week after deliveries began.
The pier was repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod before being brought back to the Gaza coast and reestablished on Friday.
Israel has been accused of delaying the entry of aid into Gaza, depriving the territory's 2.4 million people of clean water, food, medicines and fuel.
Plans for the pier were first announced by US President Joe Biden in early March and US Army troops and vessels soon set out on a lengthy trip to the Mediterranean to build the pier.
In addition to working to establish a maritime corridor for aid shipments, the United States has delivered assistance by air, but the air drops were suspended due to fighting in northern Gaza.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From World
-
Security of country, pilgrims, holy sites a red line: Chairman Hajj Security Committee30 seconds ago
-
Pilgrims laud Saudi leadership's support for Hajj35 seconds ago
-
Tourism buoys southern Europe's 'Club Med' nations41 seconds ago
-
Colombia to suspend coal sales to Israel over Gaza war50 seconds ago
-
Directorate of passport continues to provide services to pilgrims: Dr Saleh bin Saad11 minutes ago
-
Makkah Health Cluster provides services to over 6,897 pilgrims in month41 minutes ago
-
Presidency for Religious Affairs to distribute one mln translated copies of the holy Quran during Ha ..41 minutes ago
-
Group wedding ceremony held in Shengsi county, Zhejiang province51 minutes ago
-
Mashariq announces arrival of Over 300,000 pilgrims in Makkah from 18 Countries1 hour ago
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change1 hour ago
-
Modi's kingmakers: the new coalition government in India1 hour ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Uganda T20 World Cup scores1 hour ago