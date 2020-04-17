US Resumes Aid to Palestinians to Help Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The United States has allocated $5 million for Palestinian hospitals and households to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said.

"I'm very pleased the USA is providing $5 million for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19. The USA, as the world's top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people and others worldwide, in this crisis," Friedman said via Twitter on Thursday.

Over the last three years, the United States has halted practically all its civilian assistance to Palestinians worth around $500 million annually after the Palestinian leadership rejected President Donald Trump's peacemaking initiatives and accused him of pro-Israel bias.

Earlier on Thursday, the US State Department announced that it has committed $508 million in emergency health, humanitarian and economic assistance to foreign countries on top of the funding to multilateral and non-governmental organizations.