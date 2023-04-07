Close
US Resumes Building Of Biological Laboratories In Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

US Resumes Building of Biological Laboratories in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United States has resumed the construction of biological laboratories in Ukraine and is expanding the format of training Ukrainian biologists, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Despite the forced pause due to Russia's special military operation, activities under the program have now resumed. The main tasks at this stage is the continuation of the construction of biological laboratories in Ukraine, as well as the expansion of the format of training Ukrainian biologists," Kirillov told a briefing.

This conclusion is based on the analysis of the minutes of the meeting of the working group of US and Ukrainian specialists under the leadership of representatives of the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) dated October 20, 2022 on the plans for the implementation of the "Biological Threat Reduction Program" in Ukraine, the official explained.

