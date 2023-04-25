UrduPoint.com

US Resumes Deportation Flights To Cuba For 1st Time Since December 2020 -Homeland Security

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 07:51 PM

US Resumes Deportation Flights to Cuba for 1st Time Since December 2020 -Homeland Security

The United States has resumed deportation flights to Cuba this week for the first time since 2020 after suspending them due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, a Homeland Security Department (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The United States has resumed deportation flights to Cuba this week for the first time since 2020 after suspending them due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, a Homeland Security Department (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On April 24, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resumed normal removals processing for Cuban nationals who have received final orders of removal," the spokesperson said.

The United States has a longstanding policy of removing all foreign nationals to their country of origin if they lack a legal basis to stay in the United States, the spokesperson said.

Cuban migrants are encouraged to use lawful processes, including the parole process, the Cuban Family Reunification Program and immigrant visa processing, which resumed at full capacity in Havana this year, the spokesperson added.

The last deportation flight to Cuba took place on December 29, 2020.

The Cuban government has agreed to take no retaliatory action against migrants removed to Cuba and US officials assigned to the embassy in Havana are involved in monitoring this agreement to ensure compliance, according to the DHS.

Related Topics

Havana United States Cuba April December Visa 2020 Family All Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flight Attendants to Stage Protests Over Unpaid Wo ..

Flight Attendants to Stage Protests Over Unpaid Work in Canada's Airline Sector

14 minutes ago
 Kenyan Religious Cult Death Toll Rises to 90 - Rep ..

Kenyan Religious Cult Death Toll Rises to 90 - Reports

14 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

25 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Americans Think Biden Too Old to Run f ..

Over 60% of Americans Think Biden Too Old to Run for Presidency - Poll

18 minutes ago
 Canada is 'Concerned' Over Recent Developments at ..

Canada is 'Concerned' Over Recent Developments at Lachin Corridor - Global Affai ..

17 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Meets With Georgian Prime Minister to D ..

NATO Chief Meets With Georgian Prime Minister to Discuss Bilateral Partnership

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.