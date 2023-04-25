US Resumes Deportation Flights to Cuba for 1st Time Since December 2020 -Homeland Security

The United States has resumed deportation flights to Cuba this week for the first time since 2020 after suspending them due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, a Homeland Security Department (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The United States has resumed deportation flights to Cuba this week for the first time since 2020 after suspending them due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, a Homeland Security Department (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On April 24, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resumed normal removals processing for Cuban nationals who have received final orders of removal," the spokesperson said.

The United States has a longstanding policy of removing all foreign nationals to their country of origin if they lack a legal basis to stay in the United States, the spokesperson said.

Cuban migrants are encouraged to use lawful processes, including the parole process, the Cuban Family Reunification Program and immigrant visa processing, which resumed at full capacity in Havana this year, the spokesperson added.

The last deportation flight to Cuba took place on December 29, 2020.

The Cuban government has agreed to take no retaliatory action against migrants removed to Cuba and US officials assigned to the embassy in Havana are involved in monitoring this agreement to ensure compliance, according to the DHS.