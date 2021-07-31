US Resumes Expedited Removals of Migrant Families - Homeland Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday that it has resumed utilizing expedited removal flights to return migrants who do not qualify for protection back to their countries of origin.

"[T]he Department of Homeland Security today resumed expedited removal flights for certain families who recently arrived at the southern border, cannot be expelled under Title 42, and do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States," DHS said.