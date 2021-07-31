US Resumes Expedited Removals of Migrant Families - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is once again utilizing expedited removal flights to return migrants who do not qualify for protection back to their countries of origin, the department said.

"[T]he Department of Homeland Security today resumed expedited removal flights for certain families who recently arrived at the southern border, cannot be expelled under Title 42, and do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States," DHS said on Friday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Air Operations returned families apprehended by Customs and Border Protection back to their home countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

DHS said that by placing the families into expedited removal, they are making clear that those who do not qualify to stay in the US will be promptly removed.

The Biden administration is currently working to expand lawful pathways into the US, DHS said, adding that irregular migration is dangerous, particularly for families with children and teenagers.