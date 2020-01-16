UrduPoint.com
US Resumes Military Operations With Iraq After 2-Week Pause - Reports

Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United States has resumed joint military operations with Iraq following a two week pause, the New York Times reported.

The coalition resumed operations with the Iraqi military on Wednesday after a two week halt amid heightened regional tensions that began when pro-Iranian militias attack the US Embassy in Baghdad, the outlet reported citing two US military officials.

The officials said the United States was eager to resume joint operations with Iraq against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to disrupt any momentum the organization may have gained from the brief pause.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport.

American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien last week said the United States would leave on its "own terms."

