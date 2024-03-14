Open Menu

US Resumes Osprey Flights In Japan After Deadly Crash

Published March 14, 2024

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The US military on Thursday resumed Osprey flights in Japan, a local official said, ending a three-month grounding of the tilt-rotor aircraft after the latest in a string of deadly crashes.

The move sparked anger however in the southern Okinawa region where most US forces are based, with the governor saying worried locals had not been given an adequate explanation.

A US Osprey crashed off Japan in late November, killing all eight people on board and prompting the decision the following month to ground aircraft worldwide.

"We visually confirmed from this (city hall) building that an Osprey was flying at 8:54 am (23:54 GMT Wednesday)," an official from Ginowan, which hosts the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, told AFP.

It comes after the US military said last week it would lift the grounding following "a meticulous and data-driven approach prioritising the safety of our aircrews".

"Maintenance and procedural changes have been implemented to address the materiel failure" that led to the crash, allowing "for a safe return to flight," Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) said.

And on Wednesday, Japan's defence ministry said both its Self-Defense Forces and the US Forces in Japan could gradually resume Osprey flights from Thursday.

"There is no problem in the design and structure of Ospreys" and the accident was caused by a defect in specific parts of the aircraft, the ministry said.

