MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The US military has resumed patrolling oil fields in the northeast of Syria , the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The American military personnel on five armored vehicles and two pickups have reportedly patrolled a 25-mile zone between the towns of Rmelan and Kahtanieh, located some 3.7 miles from the Syrian-Turkish border.

After the Syrian government and the Kurds combined their efforts in October amid the Turkish offensive that targeted Kurdish militia in the region, US President Donald Trump, who had earlier withdrawn his country's forces from northern Syria, stated that the US would keep a "small number" of troops in the area to "protect" the oil fields there.

He also announced plans to invite large US companies to explore the fields.

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that American troops would be returning to Syria to protect the oil fields held by the Kurdish forces and would repel attacks from anyone, including Syrian forces backed by Russia.

The next day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the US plans to exploit oil fields in northeastern Syria as illegal and arrogant, vowing to defend this stance in contacts with Washington.

Moscow believes that all oil facilities in the region should return to the Syrian government's control.