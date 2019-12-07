UrduPoint.com
US Resumes Talks With Taliban In Doha: US Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:57 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Washington resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar Saturday, a US source said, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America's longest war.

"The US rejoined talks today in Doha. The focus of discussion will be reduction of violence that leads to intra-Afghan negotiations and a ceasefire," said the source briefed on efforts to end almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

