US Resumes Targeted Foreign Assistance For El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras - Pompeo
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United States will resume foreign assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after seeing progress from the countries on addressing illegal immigration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Today the Department informed Congress of my intent to resume targeted US foreign assistance funding for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras," Pompeo said.