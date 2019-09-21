UrduPoint.com
US Retail Giant Walmart Announces Halt to Sales of E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Walmart plans to stop selling electronic nicotine vaping products once the retail chain sells off its present inventory of e-cigarettes, the company told Sputnik in an email message on Friday.

"Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam's Club US locations," the message said. "We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.

The US government announced a nationwide ban last week on the sale of flavored e-cigarette products, although unflavored versions of the product are still permitted.

The ban reflected concerns that flavors appeal to children, who become addicted to nicotine at an early age.

Surveys have shown that a quarter of high school seniors had vaped in the previous 30 days.

US Federal and state health officials are also investigating a string of illnesses and at least eight deaths tied to vaping of nicotine or distilled marijuana.

