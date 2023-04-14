UrduPoint.com

US Retail Sales Dip 1% In March; Biggest Slide In 3 Months Amid Rate Hikes, Growth Worries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

US Retail Sales Dip 1% in March; Biggest Slide in 3 Months Amid Rate Hikes, Growth Worries

US retail sales fell the most in three months in March, Commerce Department data showed on Friday as persistent interest rate hikes and economic worries took a toll on the spending appetite of Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US retail sales fell the most in three months in March, Commerce Department data showed on Friday as persistent interest rate hikes and economic worries took a toll on the spending appetite of Americans.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, tumbled 1% in March, the biggest decline since December.

It was well over the 0.4% decline projected by economists polled by US media and was also markedly larger than February's contraction of 0.2% in retail sales.

"The long and probably slow slide in retail sales has begun, as consumers' savings are mostly tapped out and inflation trumps rising wages," Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in comments carried by the Fox news network. "But retail sales are still far above the pre-pandemic trend, even adjusting for inflation, so the slide is not yet a harbinger of recession.

"

Retail sales are a measure of consumer sentiment, which accounts for at least 70% of US economic activity.

The data from the Commerce Department showed Americans cut back on spending at retail stores in March as demand cooled sharply in the face of banking turmoil, persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Two regional US banks � Silicon Valley and Signature � collapsed in March, triggering concerns about the health of other lenders in the country. While inflation growth cooled to 5% per year in March from June's four-decade highs of above 9%, the Federal Reserve raised rates for a ninth consecutive time last month, adding a total of 475 basis points since March 2020, when rates stood at just 25 basis points.

