US Retail Sales Down 3% In February - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

US Retail Sales Down 3% in February - Commerce Dept.

Retail sales in the United States fell 3 percent in the month of February, US Commerce Department data revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Retail sales in the United States fell 3 percent in the month of February, US Commerce Department data revealed on Tuesday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for January 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $561.7 billion, a decrease of 3 percent from the previous month," the Bureau of Census, an unit within the Commerce Department, said .

Retail sales increased 5.3 percent in January, helped by stimulus checks of $600 per individual sent out in December under the Trump administration's final COVID-19 relief program of $900 billion.

Economists surveyed by US media had said they expected a decline in retail sale in February of just 0.5 percent in February.

The Commerce Department data showed sales fell in every major retail group last month, except for groceries and gasoline, two major household staples. Receipts at grocery stores increased by a marginal 0.1 percent while gas sales rose by 3.6 percent.

