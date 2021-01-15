UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Down 3rd Straight Month - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:22 PM

US Retail Sales Down 3rd Straight Month - Commerce Dept.

US retail sales fell for a third straight month in December, with merchants netting 0.7 percent, or nearly $550 billion, less sales than in November, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US retail sales fell for a third straight month in December, with merchants netting 0.7 percent, or nearly $550 billion, less sales than in November, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for December 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $540.9 billion, a decrease of 0.7 percent from the previous month," the statement said.

Economists polled by US media had expected December retail sales to be unchanged at least compared to November, on the assumption that last-minute promotional pushes could have saved the month for businesses.

But the impact of the increased number of coronavirus cases and the continuing restrictive measures had proven greater as they limited traditional year-end shopping and dining out.

"Faced with rising transmission of the virus, state restrictions on retailers and heightened political and economic uncertainty, consumers chose to spend on gifts that lifted the spirits of their families and friends and provided a sense of normalcy given the challenging year," Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Price November December 2020 Commerce Media From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RMC places century old birth, death, land records

4 minutes ago

Turkmenistan opens gas pumping station with eye on ..

4 minutes ago

Six EU states voice 'severe concern' over Pfizer v ..

4 minutes ago

APPSFA president's father passes away

4 minutes ago

Computer skill test of RMC's clerical staff to be ..

43 minutes ago

Brussels backs EU-wide vaccination certificates

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.