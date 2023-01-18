UrduPoint.com

US Retail Sales Down Most in a Year in December - Commerce Department

US retail sales fell their most in a year in December, the Commerce Department said Wednesday as it also revised down numbers it had reported for November, indicating that rising interest rates, still-high inflation and concerns about a recession all led to a damp 2022 holiday shopping season

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, fell 1.1% in December, more than the 0.9% drop forecast by economists polled by US media. For November, sales were down 0.7% versus a prior estimate of a 0.6% decline.

"This is a disappointing reading," economist Adam Button said on the ForexLive forum. "There is some evidence the consumer isn't holding up."

Consumers account for about 70% of the American economy.

US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 6.5% during the year to December, after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June. The drop came after relentless rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December.

Prior to that, rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Despite its aggressive monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per annum level preferred by the Fed, which has promised to continue raising rates until price growth returns to its target.

The slide in retail spending late last year adds to signs the US economy is slowing from the Fed's relentless rate hikes. Hiring and wage growth eased in December while trade between the United States and the rest of the world declined amid a 10-straight monthly drop in existing-home sales.

"The lag impact of elevated inflation weighs heavily on US households, it's very clear that the median American consumer is still reeling from the loss of wages in inflation-adjusted terms," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP, said in comments carried by the Wall Street Journal.

Brusuelas also said that based on the current trajectory of the economy, a "mild recession" at least might be on the cards for 2023.

