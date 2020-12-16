UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Drop 1.1% In November Amid Increase In COVID-19 Cases - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:49 PM

US Retail Sales Drop 1.1% in November Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases - Commerce Dept.

Retail sales, the cornerstone of the consumer-driven US economy, fell 1.1 percent in November amid new restrictive measures introduced to deal with an increase of novel coronavirus cases, Commerce Department data revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Retail sales, the cornerstone of the consumer-driven US economy, fell 1.1 percent in November amid new restrictive measures introduced to deal with an increase of novel coronavirus cases, Commerce Department data revealed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by US media had projected a consensus decline of 0.3 percent in November to extend the 0.1 percent dip in October. However, the Commerce Department reported a 1.1 percent decrease instead as novel coronavirus measures led to an uncharacteristically quiet Thanksgiving holiday, including the month's biggest "Black Friday" shopping event.

After a respite in the summer to the early fall period, coronavirus cases have increased in the United States and exceeded 16 million with coronavirus-related deaths topping 300,000.

The authorities in numerous jurisdiction throughout the United States, such as in New York, have said they are considering imposing shutdowns of businesses or have moved to restrict activities in the hope of containing the pandemic albeit with severe consequences to the economy.

The US economy itself fell 5 percent in the first quarter and a record 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months before rebounding by 33.1 percent in the third quarter.

Related Topics

New York United States October November Commerce Media Event Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK government to launch E-Service in govt offices ..

30 seconds ago

Police solve mystery of blind murder

31 seconds ago

Emirates Flight Training Academy celebrates first- ..

19 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends PHC's decision of teachers ..

35 seconds ago

KP govt directs advance payment to Christian emplo ..

40 seconds ago

FBR launches online module for Green Field Industr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.