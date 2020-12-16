US Retail Sales Drop 1.1% in November Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases - Commerce Dept.

Retail sales, the cornerstone of the consumer-driven US economy, fell 1.1 percent in November amid new restrictive measures introduced to deal with an increase of novel coronavirus cases, Commerce Department data revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Retail sales, the cornerstone of the consumer-driven US economy, fell 1.1 percent in November amid new restrictive measures introduced to deal with an increase of novel coronavirus cases, Commerce Department data revealed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by US media had projected a consensus decline of 0.3 percent in November to extend the 0.1 percent dip in October. However, the Commerce Department reported a 1.1 percent decrease instead as novel coronavirus measures led to an uncharacteristically quiet Thanksgiving holiday, including the month's biggest "Black Friday" shopping event.

After a respite in the summer to the early fall period, coronavirus cases have increased in the United States and exceeded 16 million with coronavirus-related deaths topping 300,000.

The authorities in numerous jurisdiction throughout the United States, such as in New York, have said they are considering imposing shutdowns of businesses or have moved to restrict activities in the hope of containing the pandemic albeit with severe consequences to the economy.

The US economy itself fell 5 percent in the first quarter and a record 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months before rebounding by 33.1 percent in the third quarter.