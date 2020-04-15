UrduPoint.com
US Retail Sales Fall By Record 8.7% In March From Coronavirus Shutdowns - Commerce Dept.

US retail sales fell by a record 8.7 percent in March from business closures forced by the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic, the US Department of Commerce said in a report issued on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US retail sales fell by a record 8.7 percent in March from business closures forced by the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic, the US Department of Commerce said in a report issued on Wednesday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for March 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $483.1 billion, a decrease of 8.7 percent (�0.4 percent) from the previous month, and 6.2 percent (�0.7 percent) below March 2019," the report said.

A comparison with historic monthly Commerce Department data shows the March decline to be the largest on record.

"Many businesses are operating in a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely," the report said. "As a result, their ability to provide accurate, timely information to Census may be limited."

The plunge in retail sales came as some 18 million Americans lost their jobs in the past three weeks, disrupting consumer spending, which is the biggest component of the US economy, accounting for nearly 80 percent of GDP.

