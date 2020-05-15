UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Fell By Record 16.4% In April As Coronavirus Impact Peaked - Census Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

US Retail Sales Fell by Record 16.4% in April as Coronavirus Impact Peaked - Census Bureau

Retail sales fin the United States fell 16.4 percent in April compared to the previous month as the impact of the lockdowns implemented against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) peaked, the Census Bureau said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Retail sales fin the United States fell 16.4 percent in April compared to the previous month as the impact of the lockdowns implemented against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) peaked, the Census Bureau said in a statement on Friday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for April 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $403.9 billion, a decrease of 16.4 percent from the previous month and 21.

6 percent below April 2019," the statement said. "Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely."

Core retail sales, which strip out auto sales, also fell by a record-breaking 17.2 percent in April, the statement said.

One bright spot for last month, however, was in online retail sales, which rose 21.6 percent for non-store volumes as millions of Americans who sheltered at home shopped online instead, the statement added.

Related Topics

Price United States April 2019 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

51 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

59 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

1 hour ago

LPGA cancels Great Lakes event in July due to coro ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.