US Retail Sales Fell by Record 16.4% in April as Coronavirus Impact Peaked - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Retail sales fin the United States fell 16.4 percent in April compared to the previous month as the impact of the lockdowns implemented against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) peaked, the Census Bureau said in a statement on Friday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for April 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $403.9 billion, a decrease of 16.4 percent from the previous month and 21.

6 percent below April 2019," the statement said. "Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely."

Core retail sales, which strip out auto sales, also fell by a record-breaking 17.2 percent in April, the statement said.

One bright spot for last month, however, was in online retail sales, which rose 21.6 percent for non-store volumes as millions of Americans who sheltered at home shopped online instead, the statement added.