US Retail Sales Increase 1.9% In September - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) US retail sales increased 1.9 percent in September or nearly four times above the forecast for the month, data by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed on Friday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for September 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $549.3 billion, an increase of 1.

9 percent from the previous month, and 5.4 percent above September 2019," the Census Bureau, an unit of the Commerce Department, said in a statement.

Economists surveyed by US media had expected a 0.5 percent growth in retail sales for the month of September.

Stronger expectations since last month that the US government will issue a new round of economic stimulus to address citizens and businesses affected by the novel coronavirus crisis spurred heavier spending in automobiles and apparels, the data showed.

