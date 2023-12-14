US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Retail sales in the United States rose unexpectedly last month, according to government data released Thursday, with consumer spending holding up in the face of higher interest rates.

Sales in the world's biggest economy edged up 0.3 percent in November to $705.7 billion, from a revised 0.2 percent drop in October, said the Commerce Department.

US consumption has been more resilient than anticipated even as the central bank embarked on an aggressive campaign to ease demand and rein in inflation by hiking rates rapidly.

But with inflation coming down, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at the end of its latest meeting on Wednesday as policymakers assessed the state of the economy.

Compared with the same period a year ago, retail sales were 4.1 percent higher, according to the Commerce Department report.

Sales at gasoline stations slipped 2.9 percent from October to November, likely on the back of lower gas prices, while those at electronics and appliances stores dropped 1.1 percent as well.

Restaurants and bars sales meanwhile jumped 1.6 percent in November, and those at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose 0.5 percent.

"That is a good sign that spending on other discretionary services is holding up well," said Michael Pearce, lead US economist at Oxford Economics, on the food and drink spending.

The data reported so far for the fourth quarter "are pointing to a slowing in consumption" from the third quarter, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

But the rate is still strong, she added, noting that a strong labor market and cooling inflation should help to prop up spending.

"The resilience of the consumer provides credibility to the Fed achieving a soft landing," said Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjancic, referring to a scenario where inflation comes down without triggering a damaging recession.

But robust consumption "should also be a signal to markets that the Fed is not likely to cut rates as quickly," she added.

There is "no sign of an imminent collapse in consumption," according to economist Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

But areas like auto sales are seeing a slowing trend as higher financing costs weigh on purchases, he noted.

Pantheon said in an earlier report that auto sales have "been more or less flat since the start of this year."

