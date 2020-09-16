UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Up 0.6% In Aug, Slows From July, As Virus Impact Continues - Census Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

US Retail Sales Up 0.6% in Aug, Slows From July, As Virus Impact Continues - Census Bureau

US retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August, slowing from July's revised expansion of 0.9 percent, the Census Bureau said Wednesday, as businesses continued to face operating challenges from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) US retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August, slowing from July's revised expansion of 0.9 percent, the Census Bureau said Wednesday, as businesses continued to face operating challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for August 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $537.5 billion, an increase of 0.6 percent from the previous month," the bureau said in a statement.

Economists surveyed by US media had expected a 1.

0 percent growth in retail sales for August.

More than 6.6 million Americans have been infected by coronavirus since March and over 195,000 have died, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 and nearly 33 percent in the second quarter to hand the United States its worst recession in history as most of the 50 states in the country went into lockdown to stem the outbreak of the virus. While most businesses have reopened from May, new COVID-19 infections since mid-June have limited recovery.

Related Topics

Died Price United States March May July August 2020 Media From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says seeing Pakistan to become world’ ..

7 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches third generation e-Dirha ..

9 minutes ago

ATC allows extension in bail of Captain Safdar, Ra ..

22 minutes ago

DAFZA highlights growth opportunities within Islam ..

24 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island to introduce Wellness Ambassador ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Pay becomes UAE’s first local payment gate ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.