UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Up 0.6% In June, Rebounding After May Slump Of 1.3% - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Retail Sales Up 0.6% in June, Rebounding After May Slump of 1.3% - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US retail sales, a bellwether of consumer sentiment, rose by 0.6 percent in June, rebounding after a 1.3 percent decline in May, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for June 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $621.

3 billion, an increase of 0.6 percent from the previous month,"  a Commerce Department statement said.

Related Topics

Price May June Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

6 minutes ago

PM gives â€˜perfect replyâ€™ to Indian journalist ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

19 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

21 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

24 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.