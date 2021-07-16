US Retail Sales Up 0.6% in June, Rebounding After May Slump of 1.3% - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US retail sales, a bellwether of consumer sentiment, rose by 0.6 percent in June, rebounding after a 1.3 percent decline in May, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for June 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $621.

3 billion, an increase of 0.6 percent from the previous month," a Commerce Department statement said.