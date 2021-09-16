UrduPoint.com

US Retail Sales Up 0.7% Aug, After July Decline Of 1.1% - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Thu 16th September 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US retail sales, a bellwether of consumer sentiment, rose by 0.7% in August, after a 1.1% decline in July, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for August 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $618.

7 billion, an increase of 0.7% from the previous month," a Commerce Department statement said.

Compared with a year ago, the growth in retail sales was 15.1%.

