US Retail Sales Up 17.7% in May, After Record April Plunge on Coronavirus - Commerce Dept.

US retail sales jumped 17.7 percent in May after a record 16.4 percent slump in April due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US retail sales jumped 17.7 percent in May after a record 16.4 percent slump in April due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for May 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $485.5 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent from the previous month," the bureau said in a statement.

CNBC reported that the number was sharply higher than the 8 percent rise estimated by economists for May retail sales.

Yet, the figure was lower when compared to a year ago, with the economy continuing to adjust to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau said.

For May alone, sales were "down� 6.1 percent below May 2019," it said. "Total sales for the March 2020 through May 2020 period were down 10.5 percent from the same period a year ago. Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely."

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 for the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008-09. While all 50 states in America have reopened most of their economies, analysts still warn of a sharp recession by the end of the current quarter to June.