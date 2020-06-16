UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Up 17.7% In May, After Record April Plunge On Coronavirus - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

US Retail Sales Up 17.7% in May, After Record April Plunge on Coronavirus - Commerce Dept.

US retail sales jumped 17.7 percent in May after a record 16.4 percent slump in April due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US retail sales jumped 17.7 percent in May after a record 16.4 percent slump in April due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for May 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $485.5 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent from the previous month," the bureau said in a statement.

CNBC reported that the number was sharply higher than the 8 percent rise estimated by economists for May retail sales.

Yet, the figure was lower when compared to a year ago, with the economy continuing to adjust to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau said.

For May alone, sales were "down� 6.1 percent below May 2019," it said. "Total sales for the March 2020 through May 2020 period were down 10.5 percent from the same period a year ago. Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely."

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 for the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008-09. While all 50 states in America have reopened most of their economies, analysts still warn of a sharp recession by the end of the current quarter to June.

Related Topics

Same Price March April May June 2019 2020 Commerce All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

4 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

34 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.