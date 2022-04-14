UrduPoint.com

US Retail Sales Up By Modest 0.5% In March As Inflation Bites - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US retail sales grew by 0.5% in March at just below economists' expectations as costlier fuel and food continued to crimp buying in a nation where consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday.

"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for March 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $665.7 billion, an increase of 0.5 percent from the previous month," the US Census Bureau, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a news release.

Economists polled by US media had forecast retail sales to grow by 0.

6% in March, after accounting for soaring prices of food and fuel which keep inflation relentless at 40-year highs.

The Census Bureau reported that retail sales were still substantially higher from a year ago and for all of 2022. For the 12 months to March, sales grew 6.9% from the previous year-ago period. For January to March, they were up 12.9%, compared with the first three months of 2021.

Pump prices for gasoline hit record highs above $4 per gallon in the United States in March, while inflation in general was at 40-year highs.

Consumer spending accounts for 70% of US gross domestic product.

