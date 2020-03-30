UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retailer Macy's To Furlough Most Staff

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:55 PM

US retailer Macy's to furlough most staff

Iconic American department store chain Macy's on Monday announced it would furlough most of its employees after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close outlets

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Iconic American department store chain Macy's on Monday announced it would furlough most of its employees after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close outlets.

"While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures," the company said in a statement.

"We will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations. This means the majority of our colleagues will go on furlough beginning this week." Shallower cuts will be made in the retailer's online operations, the statement said, and the company will keep paying for furloughed employees' healthcare "at least through May," with the intention of hiring them back.

Macy's was already struggling with the decline of American shopping malls as consumers increasingly shift to spending at online e-commerce behemoths like Amazon.

In February, it announced it would close 125 stores and lay off 2,000 people over the next three years, as part of a strategy to save $1.5 billion.

The virus had caused Macy's to order its stores closed earlier this month, and in the statement it said it will keep all of its locations shut until "we have clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen" including its Bloomingdales and Bluemercury brands.

"There will be fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online," Macy's said.

The layoffs will only add to the United States's soaring unemployment rate, as the coronavirus outbreak caused initial jobless benefit claims to hit 3.3 million last week while lawmakers have launched a massive $2.2 trillion spending bill to blunt the economic hit.

Related Topics

Business Company United States February May All Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

31 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll In New York Rises to 1,218, Nu ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.